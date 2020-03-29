Coronavirus: AP government decides to enforce the lockdown strictly as the confirmed cases mount to 19

As the number of Coronavirus confirmed cases have increased to 19, the Andhra Pradesh government led by the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to enforce the lockdown more strictly. Sensing that people were gathering in large numbers near the farmer's bazaars, the government has divided them into parts and arranged them at different places. Earlier, farmers held the rythu bazaars from 6 am to 1 pm, however, with cases mounting, the government is likely to reschedule the timings for rythu bazaars.

On the other hand, since the lockdown will continue till April 15, the government has decided to distribute the ration to the public from Sunday and asked the public not to come in huge number. The government is likely to provide rice and other commodities like sugar and dal.

With fewer cases in Andhra Pradesh compared to Telangana, the government decided to enforce the lockdown thoroughly in order not to increase the number further. The Subcommittee constituted by the government is going to convene today to take further measures in combating the Coronavirus. There are reports that the government would reduce the time for procuring vegetables and groceries.