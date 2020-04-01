Coronavirus cases in AP mount to 87 with 43 fresh cases reported on Wednesday

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: The Coronavirus positive cases have mounted at a rapid speed in Andhra Pradesh in the last twelve hours. The cases have been on the rise after the Delhi prayers issue has broken on Monday. As far as now, the number of cases has reached 87 in Andhra Pradesh with a total of 43 COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Wednesday. A total of 373 samples were tested in the past 12 hours, with 43 positive and 330 negative. In all, 87 positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh.

District Wise Coronavirus Positive Cases in Andhra Pradesh

Currently, there are coronavirus cases in all districts but most of these cases are reported to be from those who came to the AP from Nizamuddin. They are suspected to be infected with the coronavirus. Those who participate in prayers are being quarantined on the spot. However, the unauthorized escalation of all these cases has pushed the state government into panic and alarm.

