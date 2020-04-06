Coronavirus: Govt will support the farmers in all aspects, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on fast-spreading coronavirus. The review, which was conducted at the CM camp office on Monday, was attended by Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and Special Chief Secretary of Medical Health Jawahar Reddy. Officials briefed the chief minister about the state's corona situation. They said out of the 266 cases registered in the state, 243 we're linked to Tablighi Jamaat members participated in Delhi Prayers.

The officials asserted to the chief minister that all the primary contacts of Delhi returnees were being tested and placed in quarantine. Then officials also said that the people will be tested after the door to door survey.

Later CM Jagan has reportedly instructed the officials to provide test kits to hospitals and asked to ensure that there is no shortage of facilities in quarantine and isolation wards. "Proper medical staff should be appointed for ICU beds, " CM said.

On the other hand, he made it clear to the authorities to help out the Banana, Mango and Tomato and other farmers with minimum support price. CM assured of releasing funds to the for the smooth functioning of activities. Also, CM has asked the authorities to focus on the complaints filed through 1902.