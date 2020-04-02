Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 3 new cases reported taking tally to 135

In the latest development, as many as three new coronavirus positive cases reported after 9 am on Thursday morning taking the tally to 135. Earlier in the day, a total of 21 cases were reported majority linked to Tablighi Jamaat members who participated in religious prayers in Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi. According to a statement from the AP's health department, the cases now mount to 24 in a single day.

The state government said that 1085 people from AP had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting at Markaz Bhavan in Nizamuddin. Of them, 785 were identified and tested for samples. The AP government has fielded special teams to track the rest of the people.

Out of 135 positive cases reported in AP, 91 were reported to behave linked to Delhi returnees. The state government has also increased the testing centres in the wake of increasing corona cases in the state. As per the officials, one test centre each has been set up in Guntur and Kadapa and one in Visakhapatnam in addition to four centres. The new testing centres would come into force from April 4, which can test 570 sample in a day.