Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 3746 new cases reported, tally moves to 7,93,299

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in Andhra Pradesh with a slight increase in corona cases over the past three days. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Wednesday, 74,422 people were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 3,746 were tested positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 7,93,299.

Also coronavirus deaths in the state have decreased slightly. On Wednesday 27 people died of corona infection. The death toll from the corona epidemic has risen to 6,508 across the state with five people have died in Krishna district, three in Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam, one in Kadapa, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari.

The recoveries have dropped hugely in the state. On Wednesday, 4,739 people were completely cured from the coronavirus epidemic and discharged, the medical health department said. With a total of 7,93,299 positive cases registered across the state, 7,54,415 have been discharged and 32,376 are currently being treated at various hospitals. Corona cases are on the rise in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts with 678, 510, 503 cases respectively.



