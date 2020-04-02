Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Bharati Cements donate Rs. 5 crore to CMRF

Amid coronavirus outbreak in Andhra Pradesh, many people from all quarters of the state are turning up to do their part in helping the government to fight coronavirus. Right from the general public to the celebrities to IAS officers to politicians and several other corporations have already announced huge donations to Andhra Pradesh.

Off late, Bharati Cements company has donated Rs 5 crore to chief minister relief fund to fight coronavirus. While Bharti Cements employees donated 14.5 lakhs and Varshini Charitable Trust has announced a donation of Rs 1.10 crore to CMRF. There were 21 corona positive cases reported in the state on Thursday morning taking the total tally to 132.