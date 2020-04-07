Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Govt issues guidelines for supermarkets and grocery stores

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which is going forward with crucial decisions to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, has taken yet another decision. It has issued directions to supermarkets, grocery stores and pharmacies where crowds gather in massive numbers. It is stated that these orders must be followed as part of the process of preventing coronavirus.

Here are the government's directions to the groceries and supermarket merchants

1) The management should ensure that the people working in stores should not have any flu or coronavirus symptoms.

2) Appropriate measures should be taken to reduce congestion at stores.

3) It is to be seen customers should not procure groceries for not more than two weeks.

4) Queue lines should be set up for customers following the social distancing.

5) It is recommended to check the body temperature of the workers regularly and set up a hand sanitizer in and out of the stores.

6) Those near the cash counters should wear masks and gloves.

7) Payments should be compulsorily made online unless there is no possibility.

As many as 303 cases were reported so far in Andhra Pradesh till Monday evening. According to the media bulletin released on Monday night, 18 new cases reported in Kurnool, 8 in Nellore, 5 in West Godavari, 4 in Kadapa, one each in Krishna and Prakasham. The total number of positive cases reached 74 in Kurnool and creating ripples.