Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Here are 97 mandals identified as Red zones in the state

Red Zones in Andhra Pradesh: The coronavirus outbreak continues in Andhra Pradesh by registering as many as 1813 positive cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. At present, the total number of positive cases in the state has reached 27,235 off which, 14,393 were recovered from the virus and discharged and 12,533 active cases. The death toll from the corona has risen to 309 so far in the state. In this backdrop, the Andhra Pradesh government has collected details of the Red Zone areas across the state.

Officials have identified 97 areas as the Red Zone. These areas are reported to have the highest number of positive cases. The government has instructed the authorities to implement the guidelines issued by the central government from the 20th of this month. The details of Red Zones are as follows.

Visakhapatnam District: Vizag City, Padmanabhan, Narsipatnam

East Godavari District: Sankhavaram, Kothapeta, Kakinada, Pithapuram, Rajahmundry, Addathigala, Peddapuram

West Godavari District: Eluru, Penugonda, Bhimavaram, Thadepalligudem, Akividu, Bhimadolu, Undi, Kovvur, Narasapuram

Krishna District: Vijayawada, Penamaluru, Jaggaiahpet, Nuzivid, Machilipatnam

Guntur District: Guntur, Narasaraopet, Macharla, Achampeta, Mangalagiri, Ponnuru, Chabrol, Dachepalli, Karempudi, Cronuru, Medikonduru, Thadepalli.

Kurnool District: Kurnool, Nandyala, Banaganapally, Panyam, Atmakuru, Nandikotkur, Kodumuru, Shiruvella, Chagalamarri, Bethancherla, Gadivemula, Gudur, Orvakallu, Avuku, Peddakaduburu, Uyyalawada, Emmiganuru.

Prakasam District: Ongole, Chirala, Karanchedu, Kandukuru, Gudluru, Kanigiri, Korisapadu, Markapuram, Podili

Nellore District: Nellore, Naidupet, Vakadu, Tada, Alluru, Indukurupeta, Balayapalle, Bogolu, Buchireddypalem, Guduru, Kavali, Kovuru, Ojili, Thotapalli.

Chittoor District: Srikalahasti, Tirupati, Nagari, Palamaneru, Renigunta, Nindra, Vadamalapeta, Erpedu

Kadapa District: Proddutturu, Kadapa, Badwelu, Pulivendula, Maidukuru, Vemballe, Erraguntla

Anantapur District: Hindupuram, Anantapur, Kalyanadurga, Kothacheruvu, Setturu.