BCs are not Backward, they are the Backbone, says MLA Candidate BS Maqbool"
In a recent speech at a spirit conference organized for BCs, MLA candidate BS Maqbool highlighted the importance of the BC community in the state. He emphasized that BCs are not backward people, but rather the backbone in legislatures and all departments. The event was attended by National president of BC Welfare Association R Krishnaiah, MLA candidate BS Maqbool, and Hindupuram Parliament candidate Boya Santhammalu.
During his speech, MLA candidate BS Maqbool praised the efforts of Chief Minister Jagannana in providing a 50 percent share in everything to BCs without discriminating against any other state in India. He also criticized the previous government for neglecting the welfare of BCs and expressed his support for CM Jagannana's initiatives to uplift BCs, STs, SCs, and minorities.
The event was well-attended by party members, local leaders, and supporters of the YSRCP. The MLA candidate urged BCs to stand by Chief Minister Jagannana and support him in the upcoming elections. The message of unity and empowerment for BCs was clear throughout the event, with speakers highlighting the importance of BCs in the state's political landscape.