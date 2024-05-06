Key Highlights Of Lok Sabha Phase 3 Elections In Madhya Pradesh

The voting process for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh, encompassing nine constituencies. Notable candidates in this phase include Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former state chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh.



More than 1.77 crore voters will determine the fate of 127 candidates vying for the nine Lok Sabha seats, namely Morena, Bhind (SC-reserved), Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, and Betul (ST-reserved).



The voting hours will span from 7 am to 6 pm across 20,456 polling stations, with 1,043 of them being entirely managed by women, as per official sources.



According to official data, there are 1,77,52,583 eligible voters, including 92,68,987 men, 84,83,105 women, and 491 transgender persons.



This phase holds significance for Scindia, a BJP leader, contesting to reclaim the Guna constituency. Similarly, BJP stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan competes from Vidisha against Congress candidate Pratap Bhanu Sharma, aiming to secure a stronghold after almost 17 years.



In Rajgarh, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh seeks to regain lost ground, facing off against two-time BJP MP Rodmal Nagar.



With the BJP eyeing a clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh, the electoral battle intensifies, especially in high-stake constituencies like Guna and Rajgarh.



Of the total 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, polling for 12 seats concluded in two phases on April 19 and 26. The remaining eight seats are scheduled for the fourth phase on May 13.

