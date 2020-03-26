Coronavirus suspected case reported in Hindupur, tally reaches 10 in Andhra Pradesh

Another coronavirus suspected case reported in Hindupur of Anantapur district on Wednesday. A man hails from Hyderabad has arrived in India on March 10 from Dubai and met his wife, children at CPI Colony in Hindupur. The Doctors upon knowing that the man who suffered from cough, sore throat and fever for three days taken him to Hindupur Isolation Ward along with his wife and provided treatment.

On the other hand, many relatives from Bengaluru have recently met the suspects hence, the doctors suggested that everyone else should be quarantined at home. The doctors also believe that the coronavirus suspected man had been moved in Gorantla, Anantapur and Hindupur places in the district since his arrival in Hindupuram, which left the people in panic.

Andhra Pradesh government has reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases along with the above case on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 10 in the state. Both the persons have been admitted to hospitals in Vijayawada and are under observation.

The Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the state.