Coronavirus update: 161 new positive cases reported on Sunday taking tally to 8,85,985

In the latest health bulletin released by state health and medical department on Sunday, as many as 161 new coronavirus cases reported taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,85,985 while the number of deaths reported in last twenty-four hours is one in Chittoor district taking the total death toll to 7140.

Meanwhile, the number of people discharged after treatment on last twenty four hours is 251 taking the total discharges to 8,76,949 while the active cases remained at 1896. The coronavirus tests conducted in the last twenty-four hours is 36,091 with which total number of tests conducted in the state goes upto 1,25,76,272 tests.

As far is district wise data is concerned, Chittoor district reported maximum number of cases with 52 cases while the lowest is recorded in Kadapa with no cases.



