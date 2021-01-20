Coronavirus update: 173 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh taking tally to 8,86,418

In the coronavirus tests conducted for 46,852 people in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, as many as 173 cases were confirmed. The state health department has released a bulletin to this effect. According to the latest health bulletin, the total number of cases registered in the state so far has mounted to 8,86,418. Meanwhile, 7,142 victims have died across the state.



On the other hand, 196 people have fully recovered in the state in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 877639 while as many as 1,637 active cases reported in the state. The state has conducted as many as 1,26,90,165 coronavirus tests so far in the state.



As far is district wise data is concerned, Chittoor district reported maximum number of cases with 46 cases while the lowest is recorded in Srikakulam with three cases.



