Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 11,434 new positive cases and 64 deaths

The Andhra Pradesh state health department has released the health bulletin pertaining to the coronavirus cases in the last twenty four hours as on Tuesday morning, According to the bulletin, about 11,434 new positive cases emerged in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 10,54,875 cases.

The bulletin also reports that number of deaths has also increased in a single day with 64 deaths with which the death toll mounts to 7800. Meanwhile, the recoveries has been increasing in the state. As many as 7055 more people recovered in the state in the last twenty four hours which takes the total recoveries to 9,47,629 and the active cases stands at 99,446.

The state has so far conducted 1.61 crore tests including 74,435 tests in the last twenty four hours. Going into the district wise data, Guntur has topped the list reporting 2028 cases followed by 1928 in Chittoor and 1322 in Srikakulam.