Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 6133 new cases, tally mounts 6,93,484

As the coronavirus cases across the country have been increasing, Andhra Pradesh sees a steady fall in the number of cases as the days progress. The state has been reporting around 6000 cases per day from the last couple of days. In the latest health bulletin released by the state health department, the state has reported 6133 new Coronavirus cases as on Wednesday taking the tally to 6,93,484 cases and the death toll has reached to 5828 with 48 new deaths with eight in Chittoor, six in Prakasam, five each in East Godavari, Krishna and Visakhapatnam, four each in Guntur, Anantapur and West Godavari, three in Kadapa, two in Kurnool and one each in Nellore and Vizianagaram respectively.

The recovery rate has also been increased with 7075 new discharges on Wednesday with a cumulative of 6,29,211 recoveries and on the other hand, 58,446 active cases were reported in the state who are being treated at various coronavirus hospitals. The state has conducted 58,06,558 tests across the state.

As far as district-wise data is concerned, East Godavari has registered the highest number of cases with 983 and rest of the district's data as follows West Godavari 454, Prakasam 324, to Chittoor 925, Guntur 498, Nellore 415, Anantapur 580, Srikakulam 362, Krishna 446 Vizianagaram 298, Kadapa 387, Visakhapatnam 235, Kurnool 216 cases respectively.

On the other hand, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that there is the decline in coronavirus cases however, he directed the authorities to be vigilant to maintain the same tempo in containing the coronavirus in the state. He also asserted that the Vaccine would arrive in the month of January.