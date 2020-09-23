Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 7228 new cases taking tally to 6,46,530

In a sigh of relief for Andhra Pradesh government and the people, the coronavirus cases have been gradually decreasing from the last week with reporting less number of cases of about 7000 against 10,000 cases daily earlier. In the last 24 hours, 7228 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh as of Wednesday, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 6,46,530. Also, the health department has announced that 45 people had been died with the coronavirus taking the total toll to 5506. As per the health bulletin, 7 people from Chittoor and Prakasam, five from Krishna, four each in East Godavari, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam, three each in Anantapur, Nellore and Kadapa, two each in Guntur and Kurnool and one in Srikakulam respectively.

Meanwhile, there are currently 70,357active cases in the state who are being treated at various coronavirus hospitals and as many as 5,70,667 people have recovered from the coronavirus including 8291 people being discharged in last 24 hours. The government announced that 72,838 corona samples were tested in last 24 hours in the state and a total of 53,02,367 corona samples were tested so far.



East Godavari district has the highest number of positive cases with 90047 in the state with 1112 new cases on Wednesday followed by West Godavari district at 60,659 with 962 new cases. On the other hand, increase in the number of discharges is a sigh of relief to Andhra Pradesh government and the details of the bulletin are in below table.



