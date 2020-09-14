Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 7957 new cases, tally mounts to 5,75,079

The coronavirus epidemic in Andhra Pradesh seems to be on the decline. Corona cases have been declining over the past few days. As part of this, corona cases dropped sharply across the state on Monday. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Monday, 61,529 people were tested for coronavirus and 7,956 tested positive in the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,75,079.

Coronavirus deaths have also dropped dramatically in the state. The number of deaths, which has been more than 90 every day for the past few weeks, has recently dropped slightly. As part of this, 66 corona deaths occurred on Sunday, while another 60 people died on Monday due to covid infection. This brings the number of corona deaths across the state to 4,972. Also in the last 24 hours, 9 people have died of the dreadful virus in Chittoor district, seven in Anantapur, five in Kurnool, five in Prakasam, five in Visakhapatnam, four in East Godavari, four in Kadapa, four in Srikakulam, four in Vijayanagaram, four in West Godavari, two in Nellore and two in Guntur respectively.

Discharges have also been on the rise in Andhra Pradesh for the past few days. On Monday, 9,764 people were completely recovered from coronavirus epidemic and discharged, the medical health department said. Of the total 5,75,079 positive cases registered across the state, 4,76,903 were discharged and 93,204 are currently being treated at various hospitals. The coronavirus epidemic is spreading in East Godavari district. In this district alone, 78,220 positive cases have been reported.



