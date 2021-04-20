Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 8987 new positive cases and 35 deaths

The Andhra Pradesh state health department has released the health bulletin pertaining to the coronavirus cases in the last twenty four hours as on Monday morning, According to the bulletin, about 8987 new positive cases emerged in the last 24 hours as on Tuesday morning taking the total number of cases to 9,68,000 cases.

The bulletin also reports that number of deaths has also increased in a single day with 35 deaths with which the death toll mounts to 7472. Meanwhile, the recoveries has been increasing in the state. As many as 3116 more people recovered in the state in the last twenty four hours which takes the total recoveries to 9,15,626 and the active cases stands at 53,889.

The state has so far conducted 1.57 crore tests including 37,922 tests in the last twenty four hours. Going into the district wise data, Nellore has topped the list reporting 1347 cases followed by 1344 Srikakulam and 1202 in Guntur.

The vaccination program is undergoing I'm the state with people coming forward to be vaccinated. The state has received 6 lakh vaccine doses on Saturday and sought more doses from the centre.







