Coronavirus update: AP registers 8601 new cases, tally reaches 3,61,712

The coronavirus epidemic is creating havoc in Andhra Pradesh. In the past 24 hours, 8,601 people have been diagnosed with corona, according to the AP Department of Health and another 86 died with ten persons each in Nellore in Prakasam, nine each in East Godavari and Guntur, eight each in Chittoor and Kadapa, seven each in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, six in Anantapur, five in Krishna, four in Vijayanagar, two in Kurnool and one in West Godavari district respectively.

With the latest figures, the total number of coronavirus positive cases registered in the Andhra Pradesh has reached 3,61,712 while 2,68,828 were discharged from hospitals after recovering. There are currently a total of 89,516 active cases in Andhra Pradesh and 3,368 people have died.

As usual coronavirus cases are high in number in East Godavari district with 50,686 cases alone. In the case of corona tests, 54,463 corona samples were tested in the past 24 hours as of Monday. So far, 32,92,501 people have undergone Coronavirus tests, according to the AP Department of Health.



