Coronavirus Update in Andhra Pradesh: 10,794 New Cases Reported Taking The Tally To 4,98,125

Coronavirus positive cases have been increasing day by day. On Thursday, another 10,794 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Sunday, coronavirus tests were performed on 72,573 people in the past 24 hours and 10,794 people tested positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,98,125.

Moreover, coronavirus deaths occurring in the state are also of serious concern. In the past 24 hours alone, 70 people have died from the coronavirus epidemic. This brings the total number of coronavirus deaths across the state to 4417. In the last 24 hours, nine died in Chittoor, eight each in Anantapur, Guntur, Prakasam, seven in Kadapa, five each in East Godavari, West Godavari and Prakasam, four each in Krishna, Kurnool and Nellores, two in Srikakulam and one in Vizianagaram respectively.

Meanwhile, the medical health department said on Sunday that as many as 11,915 people had completely recovered from coronavirus epidemic and were discharged. Of the total 4,98,125 positive cases registered across the state, 3,94,019 were discharged and 99,689 are currently being treated at various hospitals. The coronavirus epidemic is fast spreading in East Godavari district with more 1244 corona cases today taking the tally to 66,948.







