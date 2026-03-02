GMR assures relief for KLI Canal oustees

Mahabubnagar: A breakthrough was achieved in addressing the concerns of farmers affected by the canal carrying irrigation water from the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation (KLI) project to Chegunta and Velkicharla villages in Mahabubnagar district.

Taking note of the hardships faced by both land-losing farmers and those awaiting irrigation water, Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudan Reddy convened a meeting at his residence to find a solution.

The meeting was attended by Nagarkurnool MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, Mahabubnagar Deputy Mayor M. Surender Reddy, farmers from Velkicharla and Chegunta villages, local leaders, and irrigation department officials.

During the discussions, it was assured that the issue of compensation for farmers who lost land due to canal works under the KLI project would be taken up with the government and that suitable compensation would be provided at the earliest.

Welcoming the assurance, the farmers agreed to cooperate with authorities by allowing a land survey to be conducted and permitting canal works to resume.

Farmers who had lost their lands for the canal had earlier staged a protest by filling up portions of the canal, alleging that the previous government failed to provide the promised compensation. The protest also disrupted irrigation supply, creating difficulties for ayacut farmers dependent on canal water.