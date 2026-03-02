Temperatures soar in Telangana

Hyderabad: Thesummer heat is increasing in Telangana. While the temperatures are currently recorded as one or two degrees Celsius above normal level, the weather department officials have said that the intensity of heat will be even higher in the coming days.

This year, the summer temperatures started from the second week of the February. The Southern Telangana districts recorded normal or lower temperatures while the northern and central Telangana districts recorded higher than normal temperatures.

The Meteorological Department officials have warned that the temperatures will be higher than the normal this year in the summer season. They said that last year, the temperatures fell sharply during the winter season between November and February months. Experts say that this year, the highest temperatures are likely to be recorded in the same way and there are chances of more hot days. The Meteorological Department officials have informed that normal temperatures will be recorded for the next three days and noted that the temperatures will gradually increase; light rains will be recorded in many places in the second and the third weeks of this month. The highest temperatures will be recorded in the combined Adilabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts.

“The temperature increase will be rapid from the end of this month and the temperatures are likely to cross 40 degrees in the first week of April and the maximum temperatures are likely to be recorded between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius this season,” the officials said.

Similarly, officials have also said that the impact of the heat waves will be greater in Bhupalpalli, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar districts. The IMD officials said that the heat waves will also blow for longer periods during this summer season and extreme cold will be recorded due to changes in the weather conditions.