B’luru CA’s Rs 82K monthly expense sparks online debate

Bengaluru: Therising cost of living in India’s Silicon Valley has once again come under the spotlight after a Bengaluru-based chartered accountant shared her family’s monthly expense details on social media, triggering widespread discussion online.

Minal Goyal, a city-based CA, revealed in a LinkedIn post that her two-member household spends Rs 82,000 per month — amounting to Rs 9.84 lakh annually. Her detailed breakdown of expenses has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

According to her post, the family pays ₹37,000 as rent for a 2BHK apartment. Monthly spending on food and groceries stands at Rs 15,000, while vehicle expenses account for Rs 5,000. Electricity, water and other utility bills total around Rs 4,000. Household help is paid Rs 4,000 per month. Additionally, Rs 17,000 is spent on entertainment, gym memberships and dining out.

The post has sparked a debate on Bengaluru’s escalating living costs. Some social media users jokingly referred to the city’s high expenses as a “Silicon Tax.” Others pointed out that many people manage to live in the city earning as little as Rs 25,000 a month, arguing that lifestyle choices largely determine overall spending.

Financially savvy commenters suggested that expenses could be trimmed to Rs 45,000 per month, with the remaining amount invested in a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), potentially building significant wealth over five years.

Several users also noted that a monthly rent of Rs 37,000 for a 2BHK apartment is common in IT hubs such as Whitefield and other prime localities. Others observed that discretionary spending — particularly on eating out and gym memberships — could be reduced to bring down overall costs.

The discussion highlights the broader conversation around affordability and lifestyle expectations in Bengaluru, where income levels may be high, but expenses continue to rise steadily.