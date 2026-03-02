MLA Naini inaugurates drinking water purification plants in Hanumakonda

Hanumakonda: Safedrinking water remains a top priority in Warangal West constituency as MLA Naini Rajender Reddy inaugurated newly established water purification plants in Hanumakonda on Sunday. The facilities were launched with the aim of ensuring access to clean and affordable drinking water for residents, particularly in areas facing shortages.

The purification plants were set up under the joint initiative of Nayini Vishal Trust, Tavant Technologies and Bala Vikasa in the 54th Division Pochammakunta and 4th Division Jyothibas Nagar. The MLA formally declared the units open in the presence of local leaders, representatives of the organisations and residents.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA stated that access to safe drinking water is one of the most fundamental needs of the people. While various government development and welfare programmes are being implemented across the constituency, he acknowledged that certain localities continue to experience difficulties in accessing clean water. In view of this, the purification plants were established with the support of private and voluntary organisations to bridge the gap.

He observed that such collaborative initiatives play a significant role in protecting public health, especially among economically weaker sections. The MLA noted that the plants would benefit poor and middle-class families by supplying quality drinking water at an affordable price. He also urged residents to utilise the facilities responsibly and to maintain hygiene around the units.

Expressing appreciation on behalf of the people of Warangal West, Naini Rajender Reddy thanked Tavant Technologies and Bala Vikasa for responding promptly and contributing as part of their corporate social responsibility. He assured continued support for similar service-oriented initiatives in the constituency.

Emphasising the importance of partnerships between the government and voluntary organisations, the MLA said their primary objective was to identify public needs and accelerate development works accordingly. He further announced that steps would be taken to establish additional drinking water purification centres in other parts of the constituency in the coming months.