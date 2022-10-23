Cotton barrage pride of Andhra: Ambati

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Water resources minister Ambati Rambabu said that the recognition of Sir Arthur Cotton barrage as a World Heritage Site by The International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) is a source of pride for the state. The government organised a special programme at Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram on Saturday to mark the recognition of barrage at the international level. Along with Ambati Rambabu, B C welfare and information and public relations minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, and home minister Taneti Vanitha attended as chief guests. Rambabu said that the construction of the barrage has left Sir Arthur Cotton in the hearts of people. He announced that the Cotton Barrage road will be repaired with CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds of Rs 2 crore. The Cotton museum is also being developed. District In-charge minister Venugopala Krishna said that the spirit of Sir Arthur Cotton can be seen in every grain of rice in the Godavari districts. Late CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had decided to build a multi-purpose irrigation water project Polavaram following the footsteps of 'Cotton Dora'.

Home minister Vanitha opined that due to the Cotton barrage both Godavari districts have been recognised as the rice bowl of AP. She asked the water resources minister to develop the road above the barrage to a full extent. She said that the efforts of the officials who are providing irrigation water properly through the Cotton barrage are commendable.

ZP chairman V Venu Gopala Rao said that the Cotton museum should be modernised so that future generations can know the greatness of Sir Arthur Cotton.

Member of Parliament Margani Bharat Ram and irrigation principal secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar also spoke. Public representatives and officials were present.