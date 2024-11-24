‘Cotton will be purchased at all procurement centres’

Guntur : Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said that he has taken steps to solve the problems of the cotton farmers.

He addressed the Guntur Zilla Parishad general body meeting held at the ZP office in Guntur city on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said as soon as cotton farmers’ problems came to his notice, he spoke to the Union Minister.

He said steps were being taken to purchase cotton stocks from the farmers at all the cotton procurement centres in the State.

He assured that cotton will be purchased from the farmers at all the centres. Any problems faced by the farmers in this regard would be addressed promptly.

He promised that he will take steps to pay compensation to the farmers whose turmeric stocks were gutted in a fire accident at a cold storage unit at Duggirala.

Bapatla MP T Krishna Prasad urged the officials to display details of the educational institutions ignoring the Right to Education Act.

MLC K S Lakshamana Rao requested Union Minister Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar to take steps to sanction funds for the construction of the new building for the ZP office in Guntur city.

MLC Chandragiri Yesuratnam urged the officials to speed up construction of Varikipudisela Lift Irrigation project works and book cases against traders selling fake pesticides and spurious seeds and cheating the farmers.

ZP chairperson Henry Christina, MLC Marri Rajasekhar, District Collector S Nagalakshmi, Joint Collector A Dharma Teja, Palnadu district Joint Collector Suraj Bharadwaj Dhanunjay, Bapatla Joint Collector Prakhar Jain and ZP CEO Jyothi Basu were present.