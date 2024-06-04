Council chairman disqualifies Raghu Raju

Vizianagaram: Legislative Council chairman Koyye Moshen Raju disqualified MLC Indukuri Raghu Raju of S Kota in the Vizianagaram district for his anti-party activities in the recent elections.

Raghu Raju is sent to council for his services to the YSRCP in S Kota Assembly constituency and the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy believed that he played key role in 2019 elections and he worked a lot to win the MLA seat there.

However, this time, Raju and his wife, Sudha Rani, the vice MPP of S Kota constituency violated the party norms and the both disobeyed the party high command.

His wife had joined the TDP and supported the TDP MLA candidate K Lalitha Kumari instead of YSRCP candidate K Srinivasa Rao and Vizag MP candidate Botcha Jhansi

The bigwigs of the party cautioned him many times but he ignored and went in his own way by supporting the TDP candidate.

With this, the party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the chairperson of AP Legislative Council Koyye Moshen Raju to disqualify him from the post.

As per the party high command’s orders, Moshen Raju summoned Raghu Raju to give an explanation for violating the party discipline. P Vikranth, YSRCP whip in Council lodged a complaint before the chairman on the violations of Raghu Raju.

Based on the complaint, the chairman summoned Raju to attend before him and give his explanation but Raju ignored those notices.

He had to attend the inquiry on May 29 and later the date is extended to May 31. But the MLC skipped the date and sent a letter to chairman that he is not well and was suffering from ill-health and he would attend before him after getting well. Finally, chairman Moshen Raju disqualified Raghu Raju from the legislative Council.

The chairman also disqualified K Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav, who joined Jana Sena and is contesting as MLA from Visakhapatnam and Janga Krishna Murthy and C Ramachandraiah for joining TDP.