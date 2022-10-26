Counseling for the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme scheduled on October 28, 29

The Andhra Pradesh State Welfare and Development Corporation said in a statement that the counseling will be conducted on the 28th of this month for the students in India Who applied for Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena.



The counseling will be conducted at Tadepalli of Guntur district on the 28th and 29th of this month for the students/parents of Kapu, Telaga, Balija, and other communities.

It has been revealed that the parents of the students who have gone abroad after August this year will be selected under this scheme on the 29th.

The APSWDC said that the applied students should attend the counseling conducted at the State Welfare and Development Corporation office in Tadepalli with their educational qualifications, other original certificates, and attested xerox copies.