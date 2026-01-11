Countdown for PSLV -C62 begins at SHAR

Preparations are in full swing for the prestigious rocket launch at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Sriharikota, located in the former Nellore district. The countdown for the PSLV-C62 rocket launch commenced at 12:17 PM and will continue for a total of 22 hours.

ISRO scientists are set to launch the EOS N1 satellite, aptly named 'Anveshan', into orbit using the PSLV-C62 rocket. This mission will also see the launch of eight foreign and seven domestic satellites into space, marking yet another significant milestone in India's space research endeavours.

The 'Anveshan' satellite is equipped with cutting-edge technology for Earth observation. It is expected to play a vital role in national security and disaster management by providing essential data for the defence sector, studying climate change, and offering early warnings for natural disasters such as cyclones and floods. Experts indicate that timely information can significantly mitigate loss of life during such events.

According to the schedule released by ISRO, the PSLV-C62 rocket is slated to launch from the first launch pad at Sriharikota at 10:17 AM on January 12. The event will be broadcast live, allowing citizens across the nation to witness this historic occasion.

In anticipation of the launch, extensive security measures have been implemented in and around SHAR. Technical experts and scientists are diligently monitoring every stage of the process. The successful launch of the EOS N1 (Anveshan) satellite via the PSLV-C62 is anticipated to be a proud moment for the Indian space programme, reinforcing its significance in national defence, meteorological studies, and disaster management. Excitement is palpable nationwide as the launch date approaches.