JIGNYASA - GALVANIZE YOUNG INTELLECTS - Science Expo at Sreenidhi Global School, Pragathinagar

Hyderabad: Sreenidhi Global School, pragathinagar campus proudly organized its much-anticipated Science Expo, JIGNYASA- GALVANIZE YOUNG INTELLECTS which transformed the campus into a vibrant hub of innovation, curiosity, and scientific exploration. The event provided a dynamic platform for students to showcase their creativity and conceptual understanding through thoughtfully designed working models and presentations.

The expo was conducted internally this year with a focused objective of enhancing students’ analytical thinking and presentation skills. Participants from various grades enthusiastically demonstrated projects across diverse domains such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Environmental Science

Students confidently explained concepts ranging from renewable energy models and water conservation techniques to human anatomy and space science. The interactive format encouraged fellow students to pose questions, fostering peer learning and deeper conceptual clarity. Teachers guided participants in refining their explanations, ensuring scientific accuracy and effective communication.

The Principal Mrs.T Salini appreciated the students’ dedication and emphasized that such experiential learning activities bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. She highlighted that the Science Expo also serves as an effective revision platform ahead of upcoming assessments, strengthening students’ subject mastery.

The JIGNYASA - Science Expo at Sreenidhi Global School, pragathinagar branch stands as a testament to the institution’s commitment to holistic education and fostering future-ready learners.