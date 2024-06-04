Counting of votes begins in State

VIJAYAWADA: Counting of votes for the 175 Assembly segments and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies began in the state at 8 a.m. Initially postal ballot votes are counted from 8 a.m. onwards and later the counting of votes in EVMS will begin at 8.30 a.m. The Election Commission drafted over 25,000 staff for the counting of votes.



Postal ballot votes are 5.15 lakh in the state and considered postal ballot votes play vital role in some assembly constituencies where tough fight is expected. A total of 3.33 crore votes polled in the state in the elections held on May 13.

The results of 111 assembly constituencies will be out within five hours and it may be by 1 p.m. The election commission has announced that the results of 111 assembly segments will come out early as less than 20 rounds are counted. 21 to 24 rounds of votes will be counted in 61 assembly constituencies. More than 25 rounds are counted in three assembly segments. The number of rounds counted depending on the votes polled in the assembly constituencies. A total of 119 observers are appointed and 2446 tables are arranged for the counting of votes of Assembly segments and 2443 tables for the Lok Sabha segments. It is expected all results will be declared by evening.