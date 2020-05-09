Covid-19 cases shoot up to 4 in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: With 60-year-old woman of Chilakalapalli of Balijipeta tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, the total number of cases in the district rose to 4.

The corona positive cases are being admitted at Maharaja Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) for providing treatment. Disinfectant works are undertaken at MIMS and at Chilakalapalli to prevent the spreading of the virus. Even masks were also being distributed in the village. Medical tests are being conducted in the adjacent village P Chakarapalli and Barli. Apart from this, some more villages are also identified as containment areas as some more persons here are suspected to have contracted the coronavirus.

RDO K Hemalatha stated Penasam, Gorlepeta, Jaggapuram of Gantyadamandal and Ayyamma agraharam, Vendram of Bondapalli are under containment area as these villages are nearby the Ompilli village where a suspected case is registered.