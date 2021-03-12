Covid-19 second wave hits Amalapuram

Kakinada: The second wave of Covid-19 hits Amalapuram division in East Godavari district as authorities declared 18th and 24th wards as containment areas. Amalapuram Municipal Commissioner V Ayyappa Naidu told 'The Hans India' that three persons who came from Hyderabad in view of the municipal elections have been affected by Covid-19.

Two persons belonging to a medical shop also affected by Covid-19. He said that Challavari street and B Agraharam have been declared as containment zones in 18th ward. Similarly, area opposite MGR Mall in 24th ward was declared as containment zone.

He said that the entire area is sprinkled with bleaching powder. He said that the containment zone will be in force for two weeks. The people residing in the containment area are cautioned to be careful and not allowed to move out for at least two weeks.

He said that the deadly virus is already rampant in other States. The people should take precautionary measures. The spread of coronavirus can be stopped wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance and washing hands with soap. He appealed to the people to be careful and follow the Covid-19 guidelines strictly.