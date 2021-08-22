Covid cases on decline in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Covid cases are gradually decreasing in Krishna district giving some relief to the common people and helping them to resume normal life similar to pre-covid times. People have resumed all their activities.

In May 2021, the district registered over 27,000 cases and recorded nearly 13,000 in June, 2021. The cases further decreased to 7,280 in July. As many as 3,694 cases were reported from August 1 to 22 in the district.

Due to implementation of curfew and staying home by most people, the cases started to decline in the State since June, 2021. Moreover, using of masks and sanitisers also increased in the district after scores of deaths reported in April and May.

The number of active cases is also coming down in the district. When Covid was on peak during the second wave, the district had 101,172 active cases on May 31. The pandemic reached the highest level in April and May creating panic among the people.

On June 30, the district has active cases of 3548. By the end of July, the active cases further decreased to 3108. On August 22, the active cases further decreased to 2,194. For the first time in recent days, below 100 Covid cases registered on Sunday in Krishna district. The district logged only 99 Covid cases on Sunday.