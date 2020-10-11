Covid, flood exposed government's inefficiency: TDP

Amaravati: TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed concern that the troubles of the common people in the state were multiplying day by day under the inefficient rule of the YSRCP government.

Naidu said that the government's failures and wrongdoings were exposed during the coronavirus relief measures and also floods.

No relief was provided to the victims. The ruling party was not doing what it was promising to the people right from the day one it came to power, he said.

Addressing people's representatives and mandal in-charges in Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency, the TDP chief slammed the government for rendering over one lakh construction workers jobless in the first year of its rule itself. Now, in the past six months of Covid-effect, these workers were thrown on to the streets with no livelihood and no help from the government.

Even the Covid-affected families were being exploited and squeezed of their money. Naidu deplored that bribes were being collected even for performing the last rites to the virus victims.

He said the YSRCP leaders were resorting to corruption in everything and they have made the lives of the general public miserable. "The people have got an irresponsible government right now in the state. It has no plan to rescue or save the people from calamities like coronavirus and the financial troubles they brought. The YSRCP has no respect for the people, for the temples and even for the Constitution and the laws of the land," he said.

Naidu accused the ruling party of betraying all sections of population right from farmers to youth, women, Dalits, tribals, Muslim minorities and BCs. The people were now seeing how a rule by betrayers would be like, he added.