Covid orphaned girl receives first cheque in country

Rajamahendravaram: In a landmark moment, the very first cheque under the Mission Vatsalya - PM CARES for Children Scheme, was handed over in Rajahmundry. The beneficiary, Prathipati Sunia Suma Mani from Dommeru village in Kovvur mandal of East Godavari district, received the cheque during a special event held on Friday. The PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support children, who lost their parents to Covid-19 before turning 18 years of age. As per the scheme, eligible children are entitled to financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh, which is deposited in a fixed deposit account. The amount will be handed over to the beneficiary when they turn 23 years old. The first such cheque under this scheme was formally presented to Suma Mani at a ceremony held at Police Kalyana Mandapam in Dommeru.

The event was attended by Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari, MLC Somu Veerraju, MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Adireddy Srinivas, and East Godavari District Collector P Prasanthi. The dignitaries congratulated the beneficiary and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare and protection of children affected by the pandemic. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the implementation of the PM CARES for Children Scheme across India.