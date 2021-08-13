Covid vaccination: PHCs asked to achieve targets

Kurnool: The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr B Rama Giddaiah instructed the Primary Health Care (PHC) Centres to achieve corona vaccination target. He visited Dhone and inspected Urban Health Care centre on Thursday.



Later, he convened a meeting with the doctors of the concerned PHCs in the mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rama Giddaiah said that the doctors need to educate people to get vaccinated. Some persons have apprehensions that they may develop health problems if vaccinated. At this juncture, the doctors, nurses, ANMs and health workers need to create awareness among people on the advantages of corona vaccine and encourage them to take the jabs, he said.

He further said that under all circumstances, the PHCs should achieve the target within the given point of time. Responding to the DMHO's instructions, the PHC doctors said that they would achieve the target without fail.

Dr Vijay Bhaskar of Malkapuram PHC, Dr Imtiyaz Khan of Peapully PHC, Dr Ramesh from Kotha Burju PHC, Dr Vani Sree from Jaladurgam PHC and others participated.