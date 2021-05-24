Covishield first dose administration for 3 days from today says Anil Kumar Singhal

Mangalagiri: The Health department embarked on a launching programme of Covishield vaccination for the employees who are regularly in contact with people like the staff of banks, the Railways, the RTC and journalists for three days beginning from Monday, said Principal Secretary of Health Anil Kumar Singhal.

Addressing newsmen here on Sunday, the Principal Secretary said that sufficient stock of oxygen is procured in the wake of Cyclone Yaas.

The number of positive cases in the State has been coming down gradually for the last three days, he said.

The list of children who were orphaned following the death of their parents is being prepared by District Collectors. The list of black fungus cases is also being prepared. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would undertake review of both the lists on Monday, he said.

The State government sent 13.13 lakh doses of vaccine including 1.55 lakh Covaxin doses to the districts. The 11.58 lakh Covishield doses would be administered to the high risk staff of various sections of banks, railways, RTC, judiciary and civil supplies who have completed 45 years of age starting from Monday.

Referring the Krishnapatnam medicine, he said that the department is yet to receive the report on it. However, there is no need to issue any permission to it since there are no harmful ingredients in it.