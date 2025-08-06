CP honours home guards selected as constables

Vijayawada: In a ceremony held at his office on Tuesday, Vijayawada City Police Commissioner SV Raja Sekhara Babu felicitated and congratulated 21 Home Guards who were recently selected as police constables.

The Home Guards, who were serving in Vijayawada, were selected based on results released by the government three days ago.The Commissioner met with the newly selected constables, speaking with them to learn about their educational backgrounds and skills. He presented them with mementos in recognition of their achievement.

During the interaction, the Commissioner offered his congratulations and inquired about their technological skills, such as familiarity with CCTV camera monitoring, drone operation, CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems), computer skills, and CDR analysis.

He stressed the importance of being proficient in these areas and having a thorough understanding of new laws.

The Commissioner also asked about the family situations of the selected Home Guards, including the educational qualifications of their spouses.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin) KGV Saritha, Home Guard RI Sudhakar Reddy, and other police officials also were present.