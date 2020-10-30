CPI, AIYF leaders stage dharna, demand house sites to all poor

Kurnool: The CPI leaders on Thursday staged a dharna in front of Nandyal Tahsildar office and demanded the state government to give house sites to all eligible poor in the state.

Addressing the gathering, the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), state vice-president Naga Ramudu and Nandyal constituency secretary S Baba Fakkruddin alleged the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has forgotten his promises made to people during his padayatra after coming to power.

They said the government has assured to distribute 30 lakh house sites to all eligible and for that the government has secured 43,000 acres of land across the state. Of the secured 43,000 acres, only 4,000 acres was in dispute and pending in the court, they said. The government by showing the land dispute pending in the court has stopped distribution of house site pattas. The government can distribute house sites in 39,000 acres to all the eligible poor, said the leaders.

Naga Ramudu and Fakkruddin demanded the government to immediately take steps to distribute house sites in the present 39,000 acres without delaying further. They threatened to intensify the agitation if the government resorts to

delay pattas distribution,

Naga Ramudu and Baba Fakkrudin stated.

Somanna, Subba Rayudu, Srinivasulu, Mohammed, Hari Nadigadda, Chanda Basha, Habeeb Baig, Saheen Basha, Mouli Sha, Yacob, Dhanunjayudu, Vishnu Suresh and others participated in the agitation.