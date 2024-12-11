CPI demands immediate arrest of Gautam Adani

Tirupati: The CPI demanded immediate arrest of corporate giant Gautam Adani for “offering” bribes to enter into power purchase agreements with different governments including APt

Responding to the national party’s call, the CPI activists staged a dharna at RDO office here on Tuesday to press the Central government for immediate arrest of Adani and demanded the AP government to cancel the power purchase agreement with Adani Group.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI State committee member Rama Naidu and district secretary Murali said it is shameful that the Centre failed to take any action on Adani even after the US government indicted Aani group for corrupt practices and bribing governments for power purchase.

The CPI activists said that due to fault of the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government, common people were paying more power charges. The current NDA government in the State should cancel the power purchase agreement with the Adani Group if it is interested in the welfare of the people.

They said people were already facing huge burden due to the price rise of essential commodities and vegetables and collecting more amount in the name of true up charges (power bill) making the lives of the poor miserable.

Viswanath, Chinnam Penchalaiah, Radha Krishna, Nadiya, N D Ravi, Padmanabham, Ramakrishna, Siva Rathnamma and Vijaya were present.