CPI demands social security for petrol pump workers

Tirupati: Communist Party of India (CPI) Central Control Commission chairman Dr K Narayana inspected petrol pumps near Bliss Circle here on Monday.

He interacted directly with workers, highlighting their severe hardships, and warned of State-wide struggles by CPI and AITUC if the government ignores their plight.

Dr Narayana stated that there are around 1.25 lakh petrol pumps across the State and 25 to 30 lakh workers working nationwide.

These laborers work 12-hour shifts standing amid chemical fumes, extreme weather, and hazards, yet lack shaded rest areas, clean water, protective gear, or social security.

He said they earn Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 monthly far below living wages and they are deprived of ESI for healthcare, PF for retirement, or annual health checks. He demanded immediate government action on implementing Rs 26,000 minimum wage per labour code reforms, 4-hourly rest breaks, midday meals, snacks, sanitation, and statutory benefits.

"Petrol bunk workers are the backbone of our transport economy, but treated as disposable," Dr Narayana asserted, threatening nationwide protests.

CPI district secretary P Murali, city secretary Vishwanath and leaders ND Ravi, Padmanabha Reddy, Bandi Chalapathi, Nadiya and Manjula were present.