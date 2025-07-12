CPI flays govt for sidelining people’s issues

Alur (Kurnool district): Addressinga massive public gathering on Friday during the 12th State conference of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Alur constituency, CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna strongly criticised the ruling dispensation for sidelining people’s basic needs in pursuit of political gains.

He lamented that several key irrigation projects in the region, such as Vedavathi, Nagaradam reservoir and Gundrevula remain incomplete, causing severe drinking and irrigation water shortages.

Despite these pressing issues, the administration continues to focus on power politics, he said. Highlighting the deteriorating infrastructure, Ramakrishna pointed out the pathetic condition of roads in Madugula that get damaged even after a minor rainfall. He demanded lasting solutions to such civic problems.

He also criticised the much-hyped ‘Super Six’ welfare schemes, calling them mere publicity stunts with major lapses in execution. Referring to the neglect of essential initiatives like the Jinkala Park wildlife project, he stated that the government’s priorities were misplaced.

He condemned the infighting within the TDP and the ruling party’s failure to address people’s issues, warning that the BJP-led government’s support for corporate giants like Ambani and Adani poses a serious threat to democracy. Speaking at the same event, CPI-affiliated Ryuthu Sangham (Farmers’ Association) State president Ramachandraiah and district secretary Giddaiah expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of farmers.

They stated that the commercialisation of agriculture has pushed the farming community into a dark future. Due to lack of fair prices for their produce, mounting debts and insufficient access to fertilisers, seeds and irrigation, many farmers are forced into committing suicide, they said. They also pointed out the government’s failure to ensure proper implementation of Minimum Support Prices (MSPs), which further adds to the financial stress on farmers.

The leaders emphasised that farmers were being pushed into a debt trap as input costs continue to rise while yields remain low and market prices plummet.

Instead of supporting farmers, they alleged, the government was backing corporate interests, which is deeply distressing. Criticising the BJP government for allegedly trying to privatise the agricultural sector for the benefit of Ambani and Adani, they called it a dangerous ploy against the rural economy.

The leaders urged farmer unions to engage in intellectual resistance and continue their movements in support of farmers’ rights.