CPI national secretary Dr K Narayana says Judiciary deserves due respect

Vijayawada: No chief minister in the long history of Andhra Pradesh was given dressing down so many times by the judiciary like Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said CPI national secretary Dr K Narayana, referring to the fresh set back to the government in Supreme Court on Wednesday.



He said in a statement here that the state government has been taking decisions flouting the existing enactments and also trying to gag the opposition parties which were trying to safeguard those laws.

The ruling party is a sort of blackmailing the judiciary and even the State Election Commissioner (SEC) was blackmailed. Surprisingly, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly made comments with contempt against the judiciary, Narayana said. On August 25, a Cabinet minister threatened that they would not allow the capital at Amaravati if the judiciary did not deliver the judgment in favour of the government, the CPI leader said.

He deplored that the government was attempting to settle the issues outside instead of resorting to legal recourse. "Outside settlement means settlement by factionists which means relying on such type of settlements, the ruling party is defying the judiciary." "Minister for Municipal Administration assured me two months back that the tenancy compensation to Amaravati farmers would be paid in two months," he recalled and said that so far the money has not been paid to the farmers.