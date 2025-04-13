CPI protests against new Waqf Bill

Tirupati: Demanding the Centre withdrawal of the new Waqf Board Bill, CPI activists led by party State secretariat member Gujjula Eswaraiah staged a protest at Ambedkar circle here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Eswaraiah alleged that the Waqf Board new act is a clever move to rob valuable properties for the sake of corporates. He criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and also former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for bowing down before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ignoring to protect the interests of Muslim minorities.

Opposing giving representation to Non-Muslims in Waqf Board, he questioned, “Will the BJP government include non- Hindus in temple managements?”

The CPI leader informed that the party will take support of like-minded parties and groups to intensify the agitation for withdrawal of Waqf Board Act.