CPI state secretary writes to Pawan, urges to act against Illegal Mining in Parvathipuram

In a plea to Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna has called for an immediate halt to illegal mining activities in Garugubilli mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district.

In a letter addressing the environmental and health impacts of the mining operations, Ramakrishna highlighted that groundwater and drinking water sources have been contaminated due to the drilling activities in the area. Alarmingly, he reported that twelve individuals have already lost their lives due to kidney diseases linked to the mining operations, while many others have fallen ill.

Additionally, he raised concerns about the adverse effects on local agriculture, stating that farmers are struggling as illegal mining pits hinder access to their fields from the hills.