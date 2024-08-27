  • Menu
CPI to help victims of YSRCP land grab

CPI will assist land losers in their struggle to get their lands back, said party leaders Chapara Venkata Ramana, L Venkata Rao, K Srinivas and others.

Srikakulam: CPI will assist land losers in their struggle to get their lands back, said party leaders Chapara Venkata Ramana, L Venkata Rao, K Srinivas and others. They released posters here on Monday on land losers’ state level meeting which would be held at Vijayawada on August 28.

They created awareness among people of Srikakulam and appealed to people who lost their lands during the YSRCP rule for the last five years to come forward. The CPI leaders expressed serious concern over the YSRCP ministers’ land dealings across the state. They also said that in Srikakulam also YSRCP ministers turned real estate traders and formed layouts by occupying assigned lands also.

