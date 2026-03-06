CPM accuses TDP of betraying secularism over Tirumala laddu issue

Tirupati: CPM State secretary V Srinivas Rao condemned the TDP for giving up secular values and turning the Tirumala laddu adulteration controversy into a religious dispute.

Speaking at a media conference here on Thursday, Srinivas Rao said TDP’s actions show they are going beyond organisations like RSS in promoting religious frenzy. He demanded immediate release of the SIT report, which found adulteration with animal fat and chemicals began before YSRCP rule, and action against all culprits including IAS officer Anil Kumar Singhal.

He questioned the government’s failure to share the SIT report with MLAs and MLCs or take steps against those responsible. He criticised the Legislative Council Chairman for adding a religious tint to the issue and accused TDP leaders of first politicizing it and now aiming to spark communal tensions.

He pointed out that the adulterators, suppliers, buyers, and involved officials are all Hindus, urging TDP to stop using the laddu issue to hurt devotees’ feelings for political gain. The CPM leader slammed the coalition government for shielding the corrupt instead of punishing them and for setting up a new commission without a sitting judge. He highlighted how ruling parties are irresponsibly focusing only on the laddu row while ignoring real public unrest in the State. CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan were faulted for empty blame games without facts.

CPM leaders Kandarapu Murali and S Jayachandra were present.