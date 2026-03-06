Ponnam pitches for collective efforts for TG’s progress



Transport and BC Welfare and Hyderabad district in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar participated in the Iftar organised by the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate at Chowmahalla Palace on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar extended his greetings to the Muslim community and prayed for blessings and strength during the fasting period. “May all your prayers and blessings be with us in this holy month of Ramzan. I expect the same from all of you. If we move forward together, there will be no obstacles in achieving our goals,” he said.

The minister emphasised the role of collective cooperation in the development of Telangana, highlighting the need for progress in sectors such as education, health, innovation, tourism and infrastructure. “Allah’s blessings and your fasting will give us the strength to overcome challenges. The government also requires your support to ensure comprehensive growth,” he added.

Speaking about Hyderabad’s development, Ponnam Prabhakar said the city’s internal infrastructure and key areas must be prioritised to make it a model urban centre. He noted that the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with all ministers, is working to leverage Hyderabad’s unique atmosphere for overall growth.

He also highlighted the importance of law and order for attracting industries, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities to the city. “Law and order is being maintained very well in Hyderabad, which is essential for the city’s progress,” he said.