Nampally Rly Stn to get facelift with Rs 350 cr outlay

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy inspected the ongoing development works at Nampally Railway Station on Thursday, accompanied by senior officials of South Central Railway. Speaking to the media, he emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Indian Railways has entered a new era of transformation, with Telangana witnessing unprecedented growth in railway infrastructure.

Nampally station, which currently handles around 60 trains and 20,000 passengers daily, is being upgraded to meet future demands with Rs 350 crore, finalised at Rs 327 crore through tendering, and includes a 6,500 square feet central hall with restaurants, food courts and retail stalls.

The station will feature 16 lifts, eight escalators, modern retiring rooms, dormitories, Wi-Fi, CCTV surveillance and basement parking for 150 vehicles. The works are targeted for completion by the end of 2027, with regular monitoring by the minister and railway authorities.

Highlighting the scale of railway investment in Telangana, Reddy noted that allocations have risen from Rs 258 crore in 2014 to Rs 5,454 crore in recent years. Currently, projects worth Rs 47,984 crore are underway, including 346 km of new lines and 513 km of doubling, tripling, and upgrades. Key works include the Secunderabad–Mahbubnagar doubling, Raghavapuram–Mandamarri tripling, and Kazipet–Vijayawada electrification.

The minister also pointed to the successful commissioning of the Cherlapalli terminal, the modernisation of Begumpet station with an all-women staff, and the electrification of 1,979 km of railway lines in Telangana. Advanced safety systems like “Kavach” have been implemented across 639 km and 63 stations, with further expansion planned.

In addition, three high-speed elevated corridors announced in the recent budget will connect Hyderabad to Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune, with investments exceeding Rs 50,000 crore. Other major projects include the Pandurangapuram–Bhadradri–Malkajgiri new line (Rs 3,591 crore), Bibinagar–Guntur doubling (Rs 2,480 crore), and Muthkond–Don line ( Rs 4,686 crore).

Reddy stressed that railway development is a Central government responsibility, and under Modi’s leadership, Telangana is experiencing railway growth at a scale never seen before. He assured that the remaining 39 station modernisation projects will be completed with continuous monitoring, reinforcing the government’s commitment to action-driven governance rather than promises.